What do you get with the Pokémon Go: Johto Tour ticket?

After the success of the first Pokémon Go Tour event celebrating Kanto, the game is throwing another one for the second generation games that took place in Johto. The event is live on February 26, 2022, between 9 AM and 9 PM at your local time. While you will have access to a few of the Johto Pokémon automatically, you will need to purchase the ticket for $11.99 to have a chance at all the event celebrations. Here is what you get when you buy the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Ticket.

After you have bought the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto Ticket, you are good to go once the event begins on February 26. If you purchase by January 10, you will have access to special Season of Heritage Timed Research for both January and February. If you purchase between then and February 10, you will get only the February timeline research. Completing either line will give you a Masterwork Research line, which is expected to be difficult to complete. Completing Special Research during the event will allow you to encounter a Celebi that knows a special move.

As a nod to the mainline Pokémon games having multiple versions each generation, you will have a choice between the Gold or Silver version of the ticket, which will be made as the event gets closer. Once you make a choice, you can not change it later. If you are a ticket holder, you will have access to Pokémon who debuted in Pokémon Gold and Silver through either the wild, research, eggs, or raids. Each version will have some exclusive Pokémon and shiny Johto Pokémon that appear at an increased rate. If you have a friend who is also buying a ticket, make sure you purchase the other one to trade the following exclusives between each other.

Gold exclusives – Spinarak, Gligar, Teddiursa, and Mantine

Gold shiny Pokémon increased chances – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Spinarak, Igglybuff, Natu, Hoppip, Sunkern, Misdreavus, Wobbuffet, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Swinub, Mantine, and Ho-Oh

Silver exclusives – Ledyba, Delibird, Skarmory, and Phanpy

Silver shiny Pokémon increased chances – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Ledyba, Cleffa, Sudowoodo, Hoppip, Yanma, Pineco, Delibird, Skarmory, Houndour, Phanpy, Miltank, Larvitar, and Lugia

While the above shiny Pokémon appear at an increased rate, all Johto Pokémon will have shiny forms appear, including Unown. Additionally, nine collection challenges will be active. You will need to do some trading with the other ticket version to complete them all.

Other benefits when you buy a ticket:

Certain Pokémon will be attracted to Incense depending on your version

A bundle of three Remote Raid Passes will be available for free in the shop

Eggs will take a quarter less distance to hatch than normal

Hatching eggs rewards double candy

Catching Johto Pokémon will give increased candy

Earn up to nine Raid Passes by spinning Pokémon Gyms

An exclusive in-game medal and stickers

A surprise from Snapshots

Kanto celebration

Finally, while the main event takes place on Saturday, February 26, the following day will celebrate the fact that the Gold and Silver games allowed you to go to Kanto after you defeated the Elite Four. Kanto Pokémon will appear rapidly, but unfortunately, this day will only be available in certain cities. This event will have no bearing on the day before.