What does Juicy Nokken mean in God of War Ragnarok? Answered

In God of War Ragnarok, after you complete Groa’s Secret, the fourth goal in The Path main story quest line, you get the option of returning to Sindri’s House via a Mystic Gateway, which will continue The Path, or exploring the desert region of Alfheim, which opens up several Favors and lots of collectibles.

Exploring the Alfheim desert also gives you the chance to have a unique conversation with Sindri; one which has millions of gamers around the world wondering what in Odin’s name a “Juicy Nokken” is.

So, when you break out of the Temple of Light, the next region of Alfheim you end up in is The Canyons, which has its own Mystic Gateway, next to which Sindri has set up one of his blacksmithing shops. If and when you approach the Canyons branch of Sindri’s retail chain, you’ll get the option to either trade with him, allowing you to buy, sell, craft, and upgrade your weapons, armor, and other items and equipment; or you can just talk to him.

If you talk to him, then Atreus asks him how he feels being out among all this sand, given what a “clean freak” he is, and he admits that sand is indeed the worst, but that Brok couldn’t come to Alfheim in his place because the Elves banned him from their realm some time ago.

When Atreus asks Sindri why Brok is banned from Alfheim, Sindri asks Atreus if he knows what a Juicy Nokken is. Atreus says he doesn’t, and asks what one is, at which point Kratos interrupts with a simple, abrupt “NO.” So neither Atreus, nor anyone playing the game, ever gets to find out what a Juicy Nokken is.

What is a Juicy Nokken?

The Nokken, in Nordic folklore, are shape-shifting water sprites, similar to the sirens of Greek mythology, only they’re male, and instead of luring sailors to their doom, they lure women and children to their doom.

Now, how and why a Nokken might be juicy, and how and why such a thing would get a dwarf banned from Alfheim is a mystery that we suspect doesn’t have an answer. It might be that the God of War Ragnarok script writers had something particular in mind when they wrote this line, but it’s also quite likely that they just wanted something that sounds a bit naughty, dirty, and/or sexual, but doesn’t actually mean anything.