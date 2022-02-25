What does Magic Grease do in Elden Ring?

You’ll be hunting down numerous items throughout your time in Elden Ring, and each of them will serve a unique purpose. Many of them might seem like similar items, but you’ll want to make sure you pay close attention to their uses. For example, magic Grease is a consumable item that might seem a bit confusing how you use it. In this guide, we’re going to cover what Magic Grease does in Elden Ring and why you should use it.

You’ll be able to add this weapon to any of your armaments, ensuring that they do magic damage when they attack. You’ll be able to use this item to add effects to your weapons, causing them to deal more damage. If you’re fighting against creatures that are weak to magic damage, but you are more of a melee combatant or someone who uses magic, this is a good way to still use your melee weapons.

You can find Magic Grease in multiple locations on the ground. However, if you learn the crafting recipe, you’ll be able to create these yourself and use them so long as you find the materials in Elden Ring. We recommend holding onto these items and waiting for the right moment to use them.