What does Mosi Aba Nunu mean in Genshin Impact?

Each day during the Mimi Tomo event, players need to track down and speak with some Hilichurls. They will give players words and phrases that they will need to translate. One of the Day 5 phrases is Mosi Aba Nunu, and this is another time of day phrase, telling you when you can find the Unusual Hilichurl.

The good news is that players have some help, and have access to a Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian that was given to them at the start of the even by Ella Musk. They can use this to work out the meaning. You can also check with us each day, as we always have useful event guides ready to help out.

For Mosi Aba Nunu, the phrase actually translates to “between sunset and late at night”, so giving us a timeframe between 6 PM and midnight as to when the Unusual Hilichurl will be at his new location. In this guide, we have the Unusual Hilichurl’s Day 5 location for anyone who needs help with it.

Players can open the Handy Handbook of Hilichurlian at any time by going to the Mimi Tomo section in the events menu and hitting the prompted button for the Handbook near the bottom of the event description. There are quite a few Hilichurlian phrases in there, but it’s still pretty easy to figure out what these little guys are talking about, thankfully.