What does Remembrance of the Naturalborn do in Elden Ring?

Similar to how Dark Souls’ bosses drop boss Souls upon death, Elden Ring’s demi-god bosses drop Remembrances, which can be used to either gain a large amount of Runes, or exchanged for valuable pieces of equipment. The Remembrance of the Naturalborn can be obtained by following Ranni the Witch’s questline and defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void. Here’s what you can do with the Naturalborn’s Remembrance.

Upon defeating Astel, you can head to Roundtable Hold to give the Remembrance to Finger Reader Enia, who will allow you to exchange it for one of two equipment items. However, whichever item you don’t choose will not be obtainable again until you start a new game or new game plus.

One item is the Bastard’s Stars flail, a weapon that scales well with Intelligence, and requires 8 Strength, 22 Dexterity, and 22 Intelligence to wield. The other is the Waves of Darkness Ash of War, which grants greataxes, warhammers, and colossal weapons the Magic affinity. This Ash of War also allows you to launch three waves of darkness towards your enemy.

In addition to the Remembrance, you’ll also have to pay 10,000 Runes for either item, but you should have more than enough to cover this cost following the Astel boss fight. Additionally, you can duplicate Remembrances at Walking Mausoleums so that you can earn both items in a single playthrough. Alternatively, you can consume the Remembrance for 30,000 Runes, but you’d be missing out on some valuable items.