What does the Beast Eye do in Elden Ring?

When you speak with the Beastman Clergy in Elden Ring, he’ll give you an item called the Beast Eye. It’s a key item that only says it desires more death and wishes you to provide for it. There’s not too much to go off based on the minor description. In this guide, we detail what the Beast Eye does in Elden Ring and how it works.

The reason the Beastman Clergy gave it to you was so you could provide it with more Deathroots. These items are only dropped by a handful of Bosses in Elden Ring. Any time you’re near a boss that can drop a Deathroot, you’ll receive a notification that reads, “The Beast Eye quivers.” When you see this notification, you’ll want to hunt down the boss nearby and loot the Deathroot it’s hiding.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These locations are also ones where you can summon D, who initially introduces you to the Beastman Clergy in the Summonwater Village. D will assist you in taking down the boss every time you summon him, so we recommend going out of your way to speak with him to tackle these encounters. When you have a Deathroot, bring it back to the Beastman Clergy for a reward.