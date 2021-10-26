What does the Day 1 patch do in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy at day one compared to the buggy mess of Marvel’s Avengers is quite substantial as the framerate is rock solid.

From the get-go, Starlord’s adventures in outer space have been relatively bug-free, so the day one patch may seem unsubstantial. Square Enix has confirmed that the update includes stability updates, bug fixes, and the photo mode.

For those with PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, this patch does not include a ray-tracing mode. That will be added later on. Right now, all you have is Quality and Performance to toggle between. It is currently available on PC, so that version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is arguably the best to buy at the time of writing. It’s a beautiful game regardless.

The photo mode comes with a suite of features you’d expect in almost every triple-A blockbuster title nowadays. Poses and expressions for each character, depth of field, aperture, focal distance, chromatic aberration, film grain, exposure compensation, contrast, saturation, color filters, aspect ratio, and 33 different frames are all present within this modern feature in gaming.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have the PlayStation version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and need to get the latest update, highlight the game on the main screen of the PS4 or PS5 and press the Options button. And then select “Check for Update” to get the latest version of the game. It should come up with the 1.03 patch.