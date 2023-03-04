What does the parrot mean by “bulging very close by” in Stardew Valley?

In Stardew Valley, players can experience the joys of rural life, build relationships, and explore the game world. Thanks to patch 1.5, you can also travel to a tropical paradise called Ginger Island, where you’ll find palm trees, sand, and golden walnuts. Golden Walnuts are a currency in the game that you can use to trade with parrots in exchange for their fast traveling services. If you can find 10 of them, that is. Luckily for you, a parrot inside Leo’s hut will share daily hints about where you can find these walnuts. It’s all fun and games until he squawks that one is “bulging very close by” at you.

The “bulging very close by” hint in Stardew Valley

Most of the parrot’s clues are straightforward, but this one could be clearer. It puzzles most players because they have never found a Golden Walnut in Ginger Island‘s indoors until now. That’s right! You can get this Golden Walnut right inside Leo’s hut. All you have to do is position yourself in front of the palm tree inside Leo’s hut and swing your axe several times. Of course, the number of times you’ll have to hit the tree depends on your axe level, but one thing is for sure: a Golden Walnut will drop from the tree sooner or later.

The parrot says, “it’s bulging nearby” because of a bulge on the tree beside him. Once you chop it up, you’ll free the palm tree of its bulge to make it look like a regular tropical tree again. But most importantly — you’ll add one more Golden Walnut to your collection. There are 130 Golden Walnuts in Ginger Island, and the hint parrot will help you get 123 — with one clue each day. So, grab your backpack and prepare to fill it with all the Golden Walnuts you can find!