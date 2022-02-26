What does the Remembrance of the Grafted do in Elden Ring?

After defeating Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring, you’ll receive a key item called Remembrance of the Grafted. You won’t be able to sell it or offer it to many of the merchants of blacksmiths you encounter in the Elden Ring, but there is a particular person who can find some use for it. You’ll have to find them in a specific location. This guide covers what the Remembrance of the Grafted does in Elden Ring and who needs it.

The item gives you access to two unique ones, both useable by Godrick. You will likely recognize them as Godrick’s Axe and the large dragon head he used against you during the second phase of the fight. When you turn in this item, you’ll have to choose between the two items you want, and your choice will vary based on your playstyle.

You need to turn this in to receive these items is the Finger Reader. You will find her at the Roundtable Hold when you return there following your victory against Godrick. You can find her directly at the south point of the table, behind that previously closed. You’ll have to speak to her once to receive her initial dialogue, and when you talk to her again, she’ll share she can reward you with distinct items based on memories you find, such as the Remembrance of the Grafted.