Where to find the Erdtree Seal Sacred Seal in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Sacred Seals are used to cast incantations, and you can find many types of seals hidden throughout the game’s open world. The Erdtree Seal is a good, multi-purpose seal for casting all sorts of incantations. When upgraded, it has S-level scaling with your Faith stat, which makes it a solid tool to keep handy. Here’s where to find it.

You’ll first have to head to Volcano Manor, which is located in northwest Altus Plateau. The closest Site of Grace is the Prison Town Church.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From this Site of Grace, exit the church and take a right into the town. Hop on the rooftops, and you should see a pile of burning bodies next to an Omenkiller.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump down to the pile, and head up the stairs in the direction that the Omenkiller is facing. You should see a gate on the right side of the wall ahead. Head through it, and you’ll find the seal while looting one of the bodies in the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seal starts out with C-level Faith scaling, but its scaling quality gradually increases as it’s upgraded. At +1, it gets B-level scaling; at +3, it gets A-level scaling; and at +5, it gets S-level scaling. You’ll also need to obtain quite a few Somber Smithing Stones if you’re looking to have a maxed-out seal.