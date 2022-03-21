What does the Serpent Amnion do in Elden Ring? Answered

Elden Ring has quite a few secrets to discover and many quests to solve throughout the Lands Between. Many of this quests are found by exploring, and they often take you all over the map with only vague hints of what needs to be accomplished to progress them. At the midway point of the Volcano Manor area, players will stumble upon the grotesque Godskin Noble in a church area. Upon the altar behind the boss is the Serpent Amnion, a key item that sheds light on the character Rya during her quest chain.

Rya’s quest chain is started by speaking to her at Liurnia of the Lakes near the Birdseye Telescope just to the west of the Scenic Isle site of grace. She will have you retrieve a stolen necklace from Blackguard Big Boggart at Boilprawn Shack, and will then give you an invitation to Volcano Manor. You will find her later at Lux Ruins near the Erdtree-Gazing Hill site of grace in the Atlus Plateau, where she will offer to teleport you inside Volcano Manor.

At Volcano Manor you will eventually find her in quite a different form. She is actually both human and snake, and requests you investigate the manor to help her. She believes she is a daughter of Lady Tanith and is actually called Zaroyas, and this is where the Serpent Amnion comes into play.

After defeating Godskin Noble and acquiring the item, you can give the Serpent Amnion to Rya. This will advance her questline as she realizes she was born from it, and it carries the scent of her birth mother. After this, you will find her deeper inside Volcano Manor and can finish the quest chain in multiple ways depending on your choices at this moment. The reward for her quest is the Daedicar’s Woe talisman, which increases damage taken when worn.