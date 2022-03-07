What does the Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn item do in Risk of Rain 2?

Risk of Rain 2 has a whole host of items at its disposal. Some give bonuses to damage while others make you move faster or give you more health. The Survivors of the Void DLC added plenty of new items to the mix, including the mysterious new Void items that can corrupt and altar existing items in your inventory.

One of these new items is the Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn, but what is this item and how is it used? Here is everything you need to know about this new item.

What is the Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn?

The Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn is a new active item included in the Survivors of the Void DLC that gives you an opportunity to instantly kill the bosses that spawn when the teleporter is activated at the end of a level, causing them to drop their corresponding boss item. Once it has executed the enemy, the Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn will be consumed.

It sounds too good to be true, but this is probably one of the most powerful single-use items in Risk of Rain 2. When it is equipped, it will cause a ghostly, diamond-shaped mark to appear over a boss monster. Activating the Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn when this mark is visible will instantly kill them. This is perfect for some of the powerful bosses at the end of a run or just when you can’t be bothered to whittle down something with a huge health bar.

A couple of important notes about the Trophy Hunter’s Tricorn: