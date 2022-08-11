What does Twitch Integration do in Cult of the Lamb? Answered

Cult of the Lamb allows for your potential stream viewers to change aspects about your playthrough with its Twitch Integration features. Through both on-screen interaction and channel point use, these viewers can help (or hinder) the growth of your cult with both gameplay interactions and daily contributions. The methods of doing so are considerably streamlined for the live-streaming process, such that the audience can participate without spamming chat or needing to pause the action.

How Cult of the Lamb’s Twitch Integration works

During dungeon-crawling segments, an interactive pop-up overlay will appear on stream every few minutes. This overlay features two circular buttons — one featuring a green heart and the other a red fist — that viewers can click in order to either help or hinder the streamer, respectively. Clicking on either button will contribute one vote toward a particular option, with the more popular outcome proceeding after a voting period of around 15 seconds.

Related: Is Cult of the Lamb on Xbox Game Pass? Answered

Selecting either option will prompt viewers with three new buttons corresponding to three potential effects concerning the audience’s desired outcome. For example, if the chat collectively agreed to hinder the streamer, viewers would be able to vote for options such as suffering immediate damage, spawning harder enemies in the next generated room, or taking double damage from incoming attacks. Participating in these polls is completely free on the viewer’s part, and they are encouraged to adjust dungeon difficulty to how they see fit.

Cult of the Lamb uses powerful dark magic behind its incredible @Twitch integration / extensions and we’ve got the highlight reel to prove it. pic.twitter.com/X721N8MDp9 — Cult of the Devolver (@devolverdigital) August 5, 2022

Viewer participation isn’t limited to just dungeons, however. Every time the streamer returns to their cult’s camp, any viewers can donate 500 channel points to contribute Divine Inspiration to the camp’s totem, allowing the streamer to progress through the perk tree faster. In addition, viewers can participate in raffles to potentially enter their usernames and custom-created NPCs to act as one of the streamer’s cultists.