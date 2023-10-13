We gamers have witnessed a monumental shift since Microsoft’ acquired Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion. This purchase includes some of the most iconic game franchises and an influx of creative talent. What does this acquisition mean for gaming, and what games can you expect to see under the Activision Blizzard umbrella? Here’s an overview of the games created by Activision Blizzard.

What Games Does Activision Blizzard Make?

Image via Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard is a gaming powerhouse known for creating various popular games. Here’s a list of some of their most renowned intellectual properties:

Call of Duty : The iconic first-person shooter series that’s home to millions of gamers worldwide.

: The iconic first-person shooter series that’s home to millions of gamers worldwide. Crash Bandicoot : The lovable marsupial who has delighted players for decades with platforming adventures.

: The lovable marsupial who has delighted players for decades with platforming adventures. Guitar Hero : The rhythm game that puts players in the shoes of rock stars, challenging their musical prowess.

: The rhythm game that puts players in the shoes of rock stars, challenging their musical prowess. Tony Hawk’s : Skateboarding games that let you pull off crazy tricks and stunts in various locales.

: Skateboarding games that let you pull off crazy tricks and stunts in various locales. Spyro : The adventurous dragon that’s been exploring magical worlds for generations.

: The adventurous dragon that’s been exploring magical worlds for generations. Skylanders : A unique blend of video game and toy interaction, letting players bring their characters to life.

: A unique blend of video game and toy interaction, letting players bring their characters to life. World of Warcraft : The massively popular MMORPG that has built an extensive virtual world.

: The massively popular MMORPG that has built an extensive virtual world. StarCraft : A real-time strategy series known for its compelling narratives and strategic depth.

: A real-time strategy series known for its compelling narratives and strategic depth. Diablo : The dark and addictive action RPG with players battling demons in the depths of Hell.

: The dark and addictive action RPG with players battling demons in the depths of Hell. Hearthstone : A (fairly addictive) collectible card game that’s made a name for itself in esports.

: A (fairly addictive) collectible card game that’s made a name for itself in esports. Overwatch: The team-based first-person shooter featuring a colorful cast of heroes.

Activision Blizzard is divided into five business units: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, King (known for mobile hits like Candy Crush), Major League Gaming, and Activision Blizzard Studios. The company also boasts subsidiary studios such as Treyarch, Infinity Ward, High Moon Studios, and Toys for Bob.

With Microsoft’s acquisition, these titles may change, including potential exclusivity to Microsoft platforms. We can anticipate more games available through Xbox Game Pass and a boost in competition in the gaming industry.