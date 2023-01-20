What happens on your birthday in Fire Emblem Engage? All characters birthday

The first thing you will do in Fire Emblem Engage is to choose your gender and birthday. However, you might wonder what will happen when you finally reach your birthday. Will you get some cool buff? Some amazing gifts? Well, we have tested it out and know exactly what you will get. So, here is what happens on your birthday in Fire Emblem Engage, the birthday of all of your companions, and what happens on their birthday as well.

What happens on your birthday in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

If it is your birthday and you open up Fire Emblem Engage, talk to all your units. You will receive a gift from each one of them and a nice happy birthday greeting. You can then use these gifts to improve your relationship with them by giving them back.

What happens on a unit’s birthday in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

In other Fire Emblem games, the units would usually get a stat buff. However, in Fire Emblem Engage, all you can do is give them a gift and they will thank you for remembering their birthday. This will usually result in a support rank up.

All characters’ birthdays in Fire Emblem Engage