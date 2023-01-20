How Strength Training works in Fire Emblem Engage

The JRPG Fire Emblem Engage has a heft of content that will keep players occupied, far beyond the battles that have become standard (and ridiculously fun) fare for the franchise. As players flesh out their sanctuary of Somniel, new vendors will arrive along with familiar faces offering unique tasks. One task, Strength Training, is unlocked shortly after unlocking the Smithy and Boutique — here’s how this mechanic works in Fire Emblem Engage.

Related: How weapon engraving works in Fire Emblem Engage

Where to find Strength Training in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Strength Training can be found in the eastern corner of Somniel, and is coached by rotating allies of the protagonist.

Strength Training benefits in Fire Emblem Engage

Strength Training is an activity that can be completed once between every battle, offering the protagonist a temporary statistical buff that is only active in the following battle. Other activities can be tried, but they will not confer the benefits of the exercise, regardless of level of completion. When you find yourself pushing more difficult content, taking a break between battles to chase more Strength Training is a quick means of pocketing a quick buff for the next fight. These are the three exercises along with their stat buff:

Push-ups Temporary strength buff.

Sit-ups Temporary HP buff.

Squats Temporary dexterity buff.



Players can opt for one of four difficulty levels in exercise, with each ascending level offering more bonuses for successfully completing them. For all exercises, 20 reps must be completed for the full buff to be conferred to the protagonist, but completing most of them will still result in receiving a notable amount, depending on difficulty level.

Push-ups

Screenshot by Gamepur

Push-ups start simple, then quickly become difficult during the last few sets of 20. Press ‘A’ when the gray bar drops into the yellow segment, bouncing the bar back upwards. Every time you catch the gray bar in the yellow, it counts as a singular rep. Players can only fail three times before the exercise is cancelled, regardless of how many reps have been completed.

Sit-ups

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sit-ups offers a temporary HP buff upon completing the exercise, and it will have both you and Alear sweating. With sit-ups in Fire Emblem Engage, players need to mash the ‘A’ button to lift themselves up from a supine position. Once the bar is high enough, the game considers it as a singular rep. If the bar drops into the red, the exercise is considered failed, regardless of how many reps have already been completed.

Squats

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re forgiven if you’re getting DDR vibes, here — squats have players using both joysticks simultaneously to match the inputs dropping from the top of the screen. Upon successfully inputting one pair of directions, a single rep has been completed. It’s all simple enough until it starts demanding you to rotate your sticks in certain directions, or having two inputs completely different from each other. Failing three times, with either or both inputs, will end the exercise regardless of how many reps have already been completed.