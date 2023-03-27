What is a Breech Loaded Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

You’ll want to make your way to many NPC vendors in Destiny 2 to pick up bounties while playing the game, earning experience points while you complete playlist challenges. One of the more troublesome bounties you can find requires you to take out combatants using a Breech Loaded Grenade Launcher. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell what in your arsenal of weapons classifies as this weapon. Here’s what you need to know about a Breech Loaded Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2.

How to use a Breech Loaded Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

If you are unsure what this means, let us explain it. Breechloaded grenade launchers are single-shot, fire, and reload grenade launchers that generally fit in the Kinetic or Energy slots of your loadouts. The large grenade launchers that fire multiple shots before requiring a reload are drum loaded and will usually be Power weapons.

For anyone who does not have a grenade launcher that matches these specifications, there are a few ways where you can potentially track one down. The Witherhoard is one of these weapons, an exotic from when these bounties first began to drop in the game. The Dead Messenger is another option. Alternatively, you can use the Forbearance, a grenade launcher that appears in the Vow of the Disciple raid. There’s also the Prodigal Return, a grenade launcher you can earn by completing the Season of Defiance activities or rolling on those engrams. Everyone’s favorite grenade launcher, the Fighting Lion, is also in this category.

These are some of the many weapons considered a Breech Loaded Grenade Launcher, with the Season of Defiance activities having the Prodigal Return as one of the better options for everyone to track one down.