Destiny 2 Autumn Wind God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

Autumn Wind is an incredible Kinetic Pulse Rifle introduced to Destiny 2 with Season of Defiance. As with most weapons in the game, there’s a huge range of potential perks you can land it with. This guide explains what the best god rolls for Autumn Wind are across both PvP and PvE, so you have a big advantage no matter what you’re doing.

Autumn Wind weapon stats

The default stats on Autumn Wind are as follows. These may be slightly augmented by the perks the weapon drops with for you, but at its core, this is what you’re looking at.

Impact : 23

: 23 Range : 27

: 27 Stability : 46

: 46 Handling : 25

: 25 Reload Speed: 34

Aim Assistance : 77

: 77 Inventory Size : 58

: 58 Zoom : 17

: 17 Airborne Effectiveness : 10

: 10 Recoil : 54

: 54 Rounds per Minute : 540

: 540 Magazine: 37

Best Autumn Wind PvE god roll

Arrowhead Brake (Barrel)

Ricochet Rounds (Magazine)

Demolitionist

Rampage or Adrenaline Junkies

This roll is fantastic for PvE for a few reasons. Arrowhead Brake ups your handling speed and recoil control, meaning you can aim far better. Richochet Rounds pushes your stability further and increases your range while making bullets fly off of hard surfaces. We can’t tell you the number of times a ricocheted bullet has saved us. With Demolitionist, you get grenade energy with every kill with Autumn Wind. Then, when you use your grenade ability, you’ll reload the weapon, meaning you can spend a magazine, pop a grenade, and be ready to kill even more enemies straight away. Finally, Adrenaline Junkie plays into your grenade ability by dealing increased damage and handling when you land a grenade ability final blow. However, you could also use Rampage, which grants you increased damage with Autumn Wind when you get a kill and stacks three times. Either of these can be very powerful, depending on your play style.

Best Autumn wind PvP god roll

Arrowhead Brake (Barrel)

Ricochet Rounds (Magazine)

Rangefinder

Moving Target

With this PvP roll, you’re going to kill a lot of Guardians. As with the PvE god roll, you’ll gain increased handling speed and recoil control from Arrowhead Brake. Ricochet Rounds gives you that additional boost for range and stability and grants you that powerful ricochet ability with your bullets. Rangefinder increases your effective range while aiming down sights. You’ll also get a boosted zoom magnification, allowing you to make pinpoint shots. Moving Target speeds up your movement speed and target acquisition when aiming down sights, playing into the benefits from Rangefinder and giving you the power to put Guardians down from a distance. Perfect for any PvP map.

How to get Autumn Wind in Destiny 2

Autumn Wind is a Crucible weapon, so you’ll need to grind out matches and ranks in the Crucible if you want to be in with a chance of getting it. The Iron Banner is a great way to grind out more matches than you’d usually jump into as you complete new time-limited quests, and don’t think too much about the PvP angle.