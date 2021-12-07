What is a Paraversal Haul in Destiny 2

The 30th Anniversary event has arrived in Destiny 2, which means all manner of new items for players to get their hands on. Anyone who goes to visit Xur at Eternity will be able to get their hands on something called a Paraversal Haul.

These can be purchased directly from Starhorse in Xur’s Treasure Horde or can be earned from bounties. The Paraversal Haul is described as “a haphazard package of treasures plucked from the impossible rubble of clashing realities.”

After you obtain one, the Paraversal Haul will be stored in the Consumables portion of the Inventory and can be opened from there. It can contain the following items:

Exotic Gear

Legendary Gear

Strange Coins

Treasure Keys

At the moment, we do not know the odd of the different drops, although we suspect this will be a useful place to dump unused Strange Coins that you don’t have another purpose for. For now, we cannot advise putting your coins here as we don’t know the odds, so just stick with earning them from Bounties until you get a better idea of the drop rates of different items from them.