What is a Rune Arc in Elden Ring?

There is a lot to get to grips with in Elden Ring, including all manner of items. The Rune Arc is one such item that players will discover as they play through the game and explore the Lands Between. In the lore, Rune Arcs are shards of shattered Elden Rings.

When used, you will get a temporary boost to your maximum HP, which is a great help in boss fights. On top of that, Rune Arcs, when used, will cause an additional buff from any equipped Great Runes. Great Runes as powerful Runes that players will get by defeating the demigod bosses in Elden Ring, six of the toughest bosses in the game who hoard and covet the power of the Elden Ring for themselves.

In-game description

“A shard of the shattered Elden Ring. Grants the blessing of an equipped Great Rune upon use. Even if no Great Rune is equipped, it will slightly increase maximum HP upon use. It is said that the lower arch of the Elden Rich receive its bounty, and this is a shard of one such Arch.”

