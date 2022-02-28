What is changed in Elden Ring’s Day 1 update? Answered

Games in the modern age now have a Day 1 update, an install that provides multiple fixes to the base product at launch. Elden Ring is no exception. Here is what has been added by the publisher Bandai Namco for the game for its Day 1 update.

Bandai Namco has listed the changes on its official blog. They include:

Improved player controls.

Addition and adjustment of background music.

Text adjustments.

Balance adjustments.

NPC event fixes and adjustments.

Fixed frame rate drops under certain conditions.

Fixed text bug in some languages.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Xbox wireless headset from working properly.

This v1.02 update has been distributed across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC systems. Certain players who love to have the graphics of their games at the highest level might be disappointed to know that the Day 1 update doesn’t have ray tracing. “Timing for the implementation of ray tracing, which is planned to be supported after the launch, will be revealed in future announcements,” Bandai Namco said on the blog post.

The PC version of Elden Ring reportedly has performance issues throughout, so hopefully future optimization updates will numb the issues sometime soon. Bandai Namco have released minimum and recommended specs for the game if you’re interested.