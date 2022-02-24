Elden Ring should run great on consoles, but PC users might see performance issues, according to analysis

Elden Ring is right around the corner, and From Software fans across the world are waiting in anxious anticipation to load up the game on their platform of choice, whether PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S. But for those wondering which might offer the best experience, the fine folks at Digital Foundry have provided a breakdown of what to expect.

On consoles, performance seems “largely unchanged” from last year’s network test across both performance mode and quality mode. Tests found frame rates ranging from 45-60fps in performance mode, and 30-60fps in quality mode for both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

However, with a little fine-tuning, workarounds were found for each console that helped deliver a more stable offering. The Series X was “greatly improved” when utilizing its support for variable refresh rate with a compatible monitor, helping to minimize stuttering in its performance mode. As for the PS5, the team found that running the PS4 version of the game on PS5 instantly bumped the frame rate up to a smooth 60fps, at the cost of a lower resolution.

The outlook was less sunny for PC users, however. According to Digital Foundry, even with the day one patch the PC version still experienced “a number of issues that will affect all hardware configurations on all graphical settings presets,” mainly frame rate stuttering issues. As with the Series X, though, some of this can be alleviated with a VRR-compatible display, and other issues should hopefully be fixed in future updates.