What is Error 2002 in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

When the Final Fantasy XIV Online servers are experiencing massive players attempting to jump into the game, you can expect to find a handful of problems. Many of you will see a common issue when jumping into the game during peak hours will be Error 2002. Here’s what you need to know about error 2002 and how to fix it.

The error 2002 message will pop up when you’re attempting to log into a Final Fantasy XIV on the Character Selection screen. Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean there’s a problem with the server, your internet connection, or anything with the servers. Instead, it’s too many players attempting to jump into your server queue at a time.

For example, when your server or Data Center has over 17,000 players attempting to log into the game simultaneously, you’ll see Error 2002 pop up. It means that there are so many people trying to jump into the game that the servers won’t handle everything.

As such, the best way to cope with this error is to turn the game off and try again later. The servers have too many players trying to jump into the game that you won’t be able to have a reasonable time to log in any time soon. There’s no other way around this error beyond waiting for space to open up for you on your Data Center so you can try logging into the game.