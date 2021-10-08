What is included in the Back 4 Blood annual pass?

Back 4 Blood is the latest co-operative shooter from Turtle Rock Studios of Left 4 Dead fame. Launching October 12 or October 8 for early access players, you may want to know what you’re getting into. As is usual in this industry, Back 4 Blood will have an annual pass, but what does it include?

The annual pass includes three story DLC packs, additional playable characters, and special mutated Ridden, this game’s zombies. Marketing materials also mention “and more”, though we don’t yet know what that refers to. This guide will be updated as we learn about the other annual pass additions.

The Back 4 Blood annual pass comes with the game’s Deluxe and Ultimate editions. Standard edition copies do not include it. As of right now, players are unable to purchase the pass separately.

Back 4 Blood is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It features cross-play across every platform, making it part of the growing list of cross-play titles. While the co-operative story-based levels are the main hook, Back 4 Blood also has a competitive multiplayer mode in which one team controls the human Cleaners while the other controls the zombie-like Ridden.