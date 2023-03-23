What is Pokémon Infinite Fusion? How to play Pokémon Infinite Fusion

Are you a die-hard Pokémon fanatic who has always wondered what it would look like to crossbreed a Diglett with a Charmander? Or perhaps a Moltres with a Kecleon? Maybe even a Mewtwo with a Ditto? If you’ve ever found yourself dreaming of playing deity with your beloved Pokémon, then you’re in for a treat. Here is what you need to know about Pokémon Infinite Fusion.

What is Pokémon Infinite Fusion about?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pokémon Infinite Fusion is a Pokémon game that lets you unleash your creativity and create the ultimate fusion monsters. This fan-made game developed by Schrroms, a well-known member of the Pokémon community, re-introduces the DNA Splicers from Black and White 2. But this time, hold on to your Poké Balls because the feature has been upgraded to work on all Pokémon. With this free game, you can capture and fuse any two Pokémon you want, resulting in over 176,400 possible combinations — your dream Pokémon is now within reach. And with each fusion having its own Pokédex entry, the possibilities are endless.

Pokémon Infinite Fusion isn’t just a playground for genetic experiments. It’s a whole world of adventure with over 40 sidequests that will keep you hooked. Train your hybrid Pokémon and challenge gym leaders and trainers from the Kanto and Johto regions to get all 16 gym medals. Feeling daring? Rematch and trade with NPCs after battling them, but beware — they’ll grow stronger each time and even evolve their own Pokémon.

How to download Pokémon Infinite Fusion?

Want to get your hands on Pokémon Infinite Fusion and stay updated with all the latest features? Then, head over to the PokéCommunity’s official post for the game. You’ll find a comprehensive list of features, detailed mechanics explanations, and answers to frequently asked questions from other users. And the best part? It won’t cost you a dime. So dive into the world of Pokémon Infinite Fusion and let your imagination run wild.