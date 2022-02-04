What is the Bazaar safe code in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

The Bazaar safe code is hidden very close to the Bazaar safe itself in the belfry of the church where the Bazaar is located. To get there, start outside the church at the southwest corner. Walk up the planks around the corner, then jump to the horizontal bar, then the three planks to the east (you’ll need to steer yourself a little to the left to make sure you get the planks). From the planks, jump to the ledge to the left. Pull yourself up and follow the rooftop to the east, then continue around the building using the platforms, planks, horizontal bars, and rope.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually you’ll reach two archways covered by planks on the northwest side of the building. Go inside, and use the various platforms, beams, and plank ladders to ascend the tower. At the top, go outside again on the west side, then turn right and follow the planks around to the north, then the east. Jump to the ledge marked by a yellow cloth on your right, then pull yourself up and look up. There’s a hatch. Climb up through it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In this room, the safe is in the north corner, and the safe code is in an envelope behind the poster near the east corner. Once you pick the safe code up, you can read it in your Collectables, although the Collectables tab might not be marked to show you have a new Collectable. The Bazaar safe code is “5 x 100 + 15 =”, which adds up to 510, so the code is 5 – 1 – 0. Enter the code and open the safe to get your hands on Carl’s Journal #4.