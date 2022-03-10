What is the best bow in Horizon Forbidden West?

While there are various weapons and traps you can use in Horizon Forbidden West, bows are almost always the first choice for Aloy. What bow you have equipped will affect how you enter combat situations against machines. Here is our pick for the best now in Horizon Forbidden West.

While the best bow in the game comes down to your personal preferences, we highly recommend getting the Death-Seeker’s Shadow legendary bow. There are only so many legendary bows in Horizon Forbidden West, and none of them are a bad choices, but we like the all around nature the Death-Seeker’s Shadow has.

Critical hit chance and damage is increased when using the Death-Seeker’s Shadow. Combined with the Advanced Hunter Arrows used on the bow, you will be dealing tons of damage to enemies and knocking off quite a few parts from machines. You’ll also have access to Advanced Shock Arrows and additional Shock damage as well. If you are a fan of overriding machines, the Targeting Arrows will send your overridden machine at whoever you hit with them, allowing you to stack up damage on that enemy.

The Death-Seeker’s Shadow isn’t the fastest or the most powerful bow in Horizon Forbidden West, but it does everything very well. It doesn’t take long to notch Arrows while still dealing good damage and has respectful range.