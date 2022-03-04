How to get the Death-Seeker’s Shadow legendary bow in Horizon Forbidden West

When it comes to weapons in Horizon Forbidden West, you will want to put as much time as possible into getting the legendary forms available. These weapons give you the most damage for taking enemies down (or removing components) and the most coil slots for getting some extra bonuses. One of the best bows in the game is the Death-Seeker’s Shadow. Here is how to get it.

To get the Death-Seeker’s Shadow, you will need to earn 80 medals from completing challenges in the arena and take them to Dukkah in The Maw of the Arena. When staring at the gate to enter the arena, she is to the left.

If you have not unlocked the arena yet, you will need to have retrieved Minerva from beneath the throne in Memorial Grove and then talked to Dukkah and Kalla. You will be given a new mission to help them get the ballista up and running again so they can open the arena. When it is open, talk to Kalla and complete the combat challenges within the time limit to earn medals. When you have 80, talk to Dukkah.

The Death-Seeker’s Shadow is a legendary hunter bow, with up to five coils after upgrading, and has bonuses to critical hit chance and damage, as well as more knockdown and shock damage. It can use advanced hunter, advanced shock hunter, and targeting arrows.