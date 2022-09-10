What is the Best Build for a Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact? Answered

Although Dendro characters are now summonable/playable in Genshin Impact, you can also deploy Traveller (main character) as a Dendro user. This can be very beneficial, especially if you are a free-to-play player or haven’t landed a Dendro character yet. Regardless, most of the game’s content that requires a Dendro user can be cleared using the Traveller; hence, it’s recommended to build up the character. That said if you are planning to build Dendro Traveler and looking for its best build, refer to the guide below.

Best Weapons for Dendro Traveler

Fortunately, the Dendro Traveler is compatible with several weapons, so finding the most optimal one for yourself shouldn’t be a difficult task. Generally, the Favonius Sword is an excellent choice for the characters since it packs a lot of Energy Recharge, and whenever you land a Crit Hit, it has a chance to generate Elemental particles, which ultimately regenerate Energy. Furthermore, it is a 4-Star weapon, making it easier to acquire.

Another strong consideration for Dendro Traveler is the 5-Star weapon Freedom-Sworn. Utilizing Freedom-Sworn will grant more damage to your entire team, and if your main DPS unit relies on Elemental reactions, the weapon takes it to the next level since it has a significant amount of Elemental Mastery as its sub-stat.

Best Artifacts for Dendro Traveler

If the objective of your build is to increase the Dendro damage, Deepwood Memories is an obvious choice. The 2-Piece set will boost the Dendro damage while the 4-Piece set reduces the enemies’ Dendro Resistance when they are struck with Elemental Skill or Burst. If you do not own the Deepwood Memories set, Noblesse Oblige is a good alternative considering it increases the damage of Elemental burst and the ATK of every party member.