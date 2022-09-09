All Dendroculus locations in Sumeru in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, it is of vital importance that you keep upgrading your characters through all available avenues of progression. Weapons and their upgrades, character levels and ascension, relics, artifacts, and more – all contribute to your roster’s power. But no small amount of power comes from worshiping at the Statues of The Seven, and to do that in each region of Teyvat, you need special Oculi. In Patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact, the new region of Sumeru became available for exploration, and the new element of Dendro was available to study. And with it came Dendroculus, the new Oculus type that allows you to worship The Seven while exploring the region. So let us examine where to find Dendroculus and how to use them.

What are the locations of Dendroculus in Genshin Impact?

You will be able to find Dendroculus scattered all over the region of Sumeru, with some easier to reach than others. There are 110 of them in total, and they do not respawn, so that means that you will have to collect them all individually from their assigned spawn points.

You can follow our map below to find all of the Dendroculus and their locations, and there is another option provided in-game. You can use the Dendroculus Resonance Stone that can direct you towards the location of any nearby Dendroculus.

Crafting Dendroculus Resonance Stone

This device can be obtained through Alchemy, after reaching Reputation Level 8 with Sumeru. This will give you access to Instructions: Dendroculus Resonance Stone, which can be learned to be able to make it. For materials, you will need to obtain:

500 Mora

Nilotpala Lotus

5 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

1 Crystal Chunk

How to use Dendroculus in Genshin Impact

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

Like the other Oculi before them, Dendroculus can only be used to level up Statues of The Seven in their region, Sumeru in this case. With 110 of them available, you will be able to reach Levels 2 to 6 by using 109 of them, leaving one to spare in your inventory. The full breakdown of Dendroculus leveling and their rewards is as follows: