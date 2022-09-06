What is the Best Build for Tighnari in Genshin Impact? Answered

Tighnari is the first 5-star Dendro character to make its debut in Genshin Impact. The Verdant Strider is a Forest Watcher and resides in the depths of Avidya Forest. Being the first 5-star Dendro character in the game, it’s safe to assume many would be pulling on his banner. That said, if you already have the character and looking for the best Tighnari build, including the appropriate weapons and artifacts, refer to the guide below.

Best Weapons for Tighnari

It’s a no-brainer that the best weapon for Tighnari is his signature bow, Hunter’s Path. The weapon packs a lot of damage and has a high Crit Rate. Furthermore, it provides a 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus and increases the Charged Attack DMG by 160%. That said, this effect can only be triggered every 12s.

If you are unable to get your hands on Hunter’s Path, Polar Star and Aqua Simulacra are other good weapons to consider. Both boast significant damage and are very much viable on Tighnari. One underrated weapon that many might gloss over is the Slingshot. Despite being a 3-Star weapon and unable to do the same amount of damage as the previously mentioned weapons, it synergies perfectly with Tighnari and is an excellent option for free-to-play players.

Best Artifacts for Tighnari

When it comes to Artifacts, there are several compatible options for Tighnari. The 4-Piece Gilded Dreams set increases the Elemental Mastery and, depending upon the Elemental type of each character in the active party; the ATK will further increase. On the other hand, if you use Hunter’s Path weapon and rely on Charged Attacks, the 4-Piece Wanderer’s Troupe set might be a better option for you. Finally, Deepwood Memories 2-Piece or 4-Piece sets will always be viable for Tighnari as it revolves around increasing Dendro element damage.