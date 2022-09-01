What is the Best Build for Collei in Genshin Impact? Answered

Collei is a Dendro character introduced in patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact. Since she is one of the first-ever playable Dendro characters made available in the game, Collei is going to be part of several team comps. That said, as is the case with every character, there are few weapons and artifacts that suit her more than the rest. In this guide, we’ll explain the best build for Collei, along with the best weapon and artifact choices for her.

Best Weapons for Collei

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collei is a character that thrives on Elemental Reactions, and thus you need to either use weapons that provide necessary ER or make it up by using Artifacts that synergize well with her ER-reliant kit. An obvious choice for Collei is the Sacrificial Bow, which has a 50% chance of reducing the CD of Elemental Skill whenever you attack an enemy with Elemental Skill. Furthermore, the weapon’s secondary stat provides Energy Recharge, which should be helpful for continuously replenishing the Elemental Energy.

Elegy for the End is another great weapon choice for Collei. Not only does it increases the Elemental Mastery, but it also grants the user a stack of “Sigil of Remembrance” whenever the wielder uses Elemental Skill or Burst. Upon gaining four stacks, a new effect will be triggered, which increases the Elemental Mastery and Atk% significantly. However, since Elegy for the End is a 5-star weapon, it might be harder to acquire than Sacrificial Bow, which is a 4-star weapon.

It’s worth noting that both of the weapons mentioned above are geared towards a support-oriented playstyle for Collei. If you are planning to use her as a Sub-DPS unit, you might want to try Polar Star instead.

Best Artifacts for Collei

Screenshot by Gamepur

The newly released Deepwood Artifact set is ideal for Collei. The 2-Piece set will increase the Dendro damage, while the 4-Piece set shreds the Dendro Resistance of enemies when hit by Elemental Skills or Bursts. If you do not have the entire 4-Piece set, you can use the 2-Piece Deepwood Artifact set in combination with the 2-Piece Emblem set or 2-Piece Noblesse set. Overall, you should focus on ATK/Crit Artifact sets or any set that provides ER.