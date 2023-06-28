While players tend to their crops and animals in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the days fill up pretty quickly. Heading into the mines to dig up treasures or a nearby water source to fish for food are all great past times, but they can earn money too. Players can set up a shop in town whenever they want, but they need to pick the right time of day if they want to get a decent turnout. This guide explains when the best time to set up the shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life so that players can maximize their profits.

When is the Best Time to Set up the Shop in SoS: A Wonderful Life?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best time to set up the shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is 11 AM to 2 PM. It’s possible to set up the shop every day at this time, even on days Van should be there. The vendor can’t set up his store if the player gets the spot before him. Players will get the most foot traffic at this time, with characters walking through the center of the town, stopping by the shop to buy whatever wares are up for sale. We’ve found that this is the best way to sell the bits and pieces picked up from the mine because the locals will buy basically anything. We’ve also had some success selling the biggest fish we’ve caught at this shop. However, if Van shows up, players should expect to miss a few sales because he hates spending money.

How to Set up the Shop in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

To set up the shop in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, players must visit the center of the town and find the circular brickwork, the area where Van sets up his caravan. Once there, they can interact with the spot to set up their shop and choose which goods to sell. In our experience, the best goods to sell are large fish and trinkets from the mine, especially golden items such as the Golden Fork. These golden artifacts are worth a lot of cash, and it’s quicker to sell them at the shop than waiting for Van to show up. The trading vendor won’t always offer his best price, but locals will pay 900/1000G for the golden items.