What is the Call to Axe-ion event in Fallout 76?

Fallout 76 has always been filled with events. As the years go by, the developers add additional events for everyone to participate in. In the past, there have been seasonal events for Halloween and Valentine’s Day but now there is an event to celebrate The Pitt and it is the Call to Axe-ion event. Not only does it celebrate The Pitt, but this event also celebrates one of the game’s most popular weapons; the Auto-Axe. This guide will give you all the information you need to participate in the Call to Axe-ion event in Fallout 76.

How to participate in the Call to Axe-ion event in Fallout 76

Similar to past Fallout 76 events, the Call to Axe-ion is only around for a limited time. The event started on Nov. 15 and will run until Nov. 28. During this event, you will need to make sure to have a solid Auto-Axe build ready since the event revolves around the use of that weapon. Remember that the Auto-Axe will consume a lot of AP. Once you have your build ready, head into the Atomic Shop.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Atomic Shop, you will notice that there is a new free item available. Go under the “skins” section of the shop and scroll down to the weapon to find the Redd-Upper skin for the Auto-Axe. During this event, this skin will be free to grab. Once you have it, go to any weapons workbench and apply it to the Auto-Axe of your choosing. If you don’t already have one, you can get the Auto-Axe from the current Scoreboard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Call to Axe-ion event requires you to use the Auto-Axe to complete various challenges around the map over the course of the two-week period. You can view your current challenges by going under the “challenges” section of the in-game menu. Each day you will have a new daily challenge to complete. Complete enough daily challenges to complete the weekly challenge. Complete two weekly challenges and you will be rewarded with a new skin called the Fanatic Stalker Outfit as well as a new helmet.