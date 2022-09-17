How to get the Auto Axe plans in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 is filled with weapons that range from the standard 10mm pistol all the way to Gatling laser rifles that can fire absurdly fast. Mixed in with all of these weapons are some questionable items that you wouldn’t think would be very strong. The Auto Axe is one of those odd weapons that are actually very powerful. It was added in The Pitt update and has since become a favorite amongst fans of the game. Here is how you can unlock the Auto Axe plans in Fallout 76.

How to unlock the Auto Axe plans

If you haven’t heard of the Auto Axe, it is probably because it has been on the Public Test Server for a long time. It took until the release of The Pitt update for the Auto Axe to finally make its way into the game for everyone to try out. Now, it is regarded as one of the most powerful melee weapons in the game and has a ton of builds focused around it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the Auto Axe plans, you can do so by ranking up on the City of Steel Scoreboard. The Auto Axe plans are unlocked by claiming the reward for the 15th rank on the Scoreboard. You can rank up on the Scoreboard by completing various objectives and challenges in the game. You can also spend Atoms to rank up. Once you claim the reward, you will automatically be able to craft the Auto Axe without needing to learn the plans.

How to craft the Auto Axe

Crafting the Auto Axe requires a weapons workbench. These workbenches can be found all over the map or can be built in your camp. You can start crafting the Auto Axe as early as level 20 and can craft the weapon up to level 50.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need the following materials to craft the Auto Axe at level 50:

9 Adhesive

10 Gears

10 Oil

10 Screws

19 Steel

After crafting the Auto Axe, you can also turn it into a legendary weapon using the same workbench as long as you have the required Legendary Modules and Legendary Cores.