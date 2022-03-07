What is the Downtown Thugs safe code in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

You’re playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ve found the Downtown Thugs bandit camp, you’ve made your way up to it and killed all the thugs, including their two lieutenants. What’s more, you’ve claimed the Flag Tower, thus establishing a safezone controlled by whichever faction you assigned the Downtown Electrical Station to, and you’ve noticed there’s an Inhibitor around this bandit camp somewhere. You’ve then risked life and limb to follow the signal and reach the Inhibitor, only to discover that it’s in a locked safe, and that the safe code is nowhere to be seen. That must be quite frustrating.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Never fear, though. The Downtown Thugs Bandit Camp safe code is not far away from the safe itself. All you have to do is jump to the weird, climbable, yellow and white light fitting suspended over the safe, shimmy around it, and jump through the square opening in the east wall. Turn left, and find the Downtown Thugs safe code in an envelope on the coffee table in the middle of the room. Check the safe code in the Collectables section of your inventory and you’ll see there are no riddles or clues with this one. It’s written plainly, if scruffily, right there on the note: the Downtown thugs safe code is 313. So, go back to the safe, enter the code 3 – 1 – 3, and help yourself to a brand new Inhibitor.