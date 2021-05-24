What is the exact release time of Biomutant? – preload times, unlock times, file sizes

Biomutant is a hotly anticipated game that has players all over the world wondering when they can jump in and start adventuring as a cute little animal ninja. In this guide, we will run through all the important information that you need about Biomutant releases, such as the unlock time, preload details, and file sizes.

Biomutant is developed by Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic, and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG.

Preload details

Players on PlayStation and Xbox can already preload the game, as long as they have it preordered. The game comes in a single edition, and pre-orders will give access to the special Mercenary DLC. Players on PC cannot preload the game, and will just need to wait until it unlocks before they can begin downloading Biomutant.

Unlock details

Biomutant will unlock globally at 10 AM PT and 1 PM ET on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG on May 25. On PlayStation and Xbox then game will unllock at 7 AM PT and 10 AM ET on both platforms.

Filesize

Biomutant will be the following sizes on the different platforms:

Biomutant PS4 file size: 21.5 GB

Biomutant PC file size: 25 GB

Biomutant Xbox One file size: 22 GB

PC Requirements

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bit)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64 bit) Processor: AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-4690K or newer running at 3.5 GHz or higher

AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5-4690K or newer running at 3.5 GHz or higher Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380

Recommended system requirements: