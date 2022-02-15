What is the exact release time of Horizon Forbidden West?

Horizon Forbidden West is so close and feels yet so far, but Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the exact release time for the game. Here’s when your preloaded copy of Horizon Forbidden will finally unlock.

The game will go live on February 18 at midnight in your timezone, according to The Loadout. This means that an Australian can play Horizon Forbidden West 16 hours ahead of those who live in Los Angeles and Vancouver, so be careful of spoilers on launch day and definitely don’t go on Twitch if you want to be safe.

If you’re hoping to preload Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll need to clear out quite a bit of space on your PS5’s SSD hard drive. It will take around 88GB of your storage when attempting to download it in North America, according to the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account. Europeans have it slightly worse with 98GB. This is likely due to the multiple languages in the game. Japan has it slightly easier than everyone else at a near 84GB.

However, if you’re using a PS4, Horizon Forbidden West is surely going to take slightly less storage than its PS5 counterpart. You can preload either version right now as the feature was enabled on February 11. Keep in mind with both versions that there may be a day one patch to consider as well.

Are you excited about Horizon Forbidden West? You may want to preorder as you’ll get the Nora Legacy outfit and spear. The Digital Deluxe Edition, while more expensive, will also grant you special outfits and a digital soundtrack, among other rewards.