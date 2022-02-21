What is the exact unlock time of Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is one of the more anticipated games for 2022, and plenty of eager fans of From Software games have already pre-ordered the game. Of course, if you’ve pre-ordered the game, you’ll want to make sure you can jump into the game at the earliest possible time. In this guide, we’ll cover the extra unlock time for Elden Ring to ensure you can begin playing as early as possible.

When it comes to PC players, you’ll be able to start playing Elden Ring at the earliest. It features a global release time, beginning at 12 PM NZDT, unlocking for everyone simultaneously. These are all of the worldwide release times for Elden Ring, starting on February 25, but in some locations, it will release earlier in the evening, on February 24.

12 PM NZDT, Feb 25

10 AM AEDT, Feb 25

8 AM KST, Feb 25

8 AM JST, Feb 25

6 AM UTC+7, Feb 25

7 AM UTC+8, Feb 25

2 AM AST, Feb 25

1 AM SAST, Feb 25

2 AM MSK, Feb 25

3 AM GST, Feb 25

1 AM EET, Feb 25

12 AM CET, Feb 25

11 PM GM, Feb 24

8 PM BRT, Feb 24

6 PM ET, Feb 24

6 PM COT, Feb 24

5 PM CT, Feb 24

3 PM PT, Feb 24

Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.

So that you may know, and in knowing, plan your actions.



Pre-Order #ELDENRING: https://t.co/PTkxSAMqvh pic.twitter.com/232JKw37k4 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 21, 2022

It works a little bit differently for those playing on consoles, such as PlayStation and Xbox. In every part of the world, except for the United States, it will release at midnight on February 25, except for the CT and PT times, which release at 11 PM and 9 PM on February 24, respectively.

You can begin downloading the game on Steam and PlayStation 48 hours before the game releases, but you can start the Elden Ring preload process on Xbox right now.