What is the garage safe code in Alone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Alone is the 13th mission in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and it’s one in which you, playing as John “Soap” McTavish, find yourself alone and unarmed in a town full of hostile Shadow Company mercenaries. For this reason, you’ll need to do a lot of looting and crafting in this mission in order to be able to progress and defend yourself. Fortunately, there are two safes in the town, the owners of which have not been especially careful regarding their codes and combinations.

The first safe is in the coffee shop, and contains a pistol more powerful than any carried by the mercs. The second is nearby in the garage across the alley to the west of the coffee shop. It contains a crossbow, which is the perfect weapon for a mission on which it;s best to stay silent. But how do you get into the safe?

How to find the garage safe code in Alone

Leave the coffee shop through the side door on the west side, cross the alley, and go through the doorway marked “EL MAISTRO”. Continue through past the white car, then look to the left before the car on the lift. There’s a laptop on a desk, displaying three numbers on its screen. The one you need is marked “Al fondo del garage”, which means “At the bottom of the garage”. We’re not sure what that has to do with the safe, but the number 376080 is the safe code.

So, continue past the lift and turn left into the back office. Enter the code 37 – 60 – 80 into the safe, and that crossbow is all yours! The bad news is that the crossbow only has two bolts, but the good news is that the bolts can be retrieved and re-used. There’s also a throwing knife in the safe, which is also a silent and deadly weapon that can be retrieved and re-used.