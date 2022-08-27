What is the gender identity of Arlecchino in Genshin Impact? Answered

Genshin Impact is a game that features a variety of different characters. They all have their quirks and intricacies, creating a unique cast of heroes, anti-heroes, and villains for players to enjoy. With the game not yet complete and still regularly bringing out new characters and storylines, it’s always fun to see what MiHoYo comes up with next. Now that the latest map area, Sumeru has been launched, players can be assured that interesting and well written characters will be introduced on the regular, with new Banners and new faces. In this guide, however, we’ll look at one of the cast’s more villainous and mysterious characters, that has not been seen in game: Arlecchino.

Who is Arlecchino in Genshin Impact?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Arlecchino, or The Knave, was visually introduced to the Genshin player base in the Teyvat Chapter Interlude Teaser – A Winter Night’s Lazzo. Presented to the players at the wake of the fallen Signora, players see Arlecchino as well as the other Harbingers in mourning and some disagreements. While this was the first appearance of Alrecchino, it was not the first mention of them, Arlecchino was mentioned in the World Quest series The Very Special Fortune Slip. This is because Arlecchino is known to run an Orphanage called the House of the Hearth, from which orphans are raised as Fatui members, and then dispatched and deployed across the world.

What is Arlecchino’s gender identity in Genshin Impact?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Arlecchino has shortly cropped silver hair with streaks of black scattered throughout and blank eyes with red x’s through their center. While Arlecchino does speak in the trailer, there is little beyond voice pitch to indicate gender identity, as Arlecchino wears clothing that reveals little in the way of gender or preferences.

Well-known Genshin Impact leaker, SpendYourPrimos has stated that Arlecchino is designed to come across as a more androgynous female character, with their looks veering towards handsome rather than just pretty.

arlecchino is a control freak who enjoys taking underlings under her wing (hence the orphanage). normally, she is graceful, polite, patient, and a master of etiquette, but the switch to fierce cruelty is flipped if the right conditions are met. (1/2) — 🚫 no 3.0 discussion here until 09/06 (@SpendYourPrimos) July 11, 2022

Childe, or Tartaglia as he is known to the Fatui and within the Harbinger ranks, has also referred to Arlecchino as her and she in one of his voice lines. Childe also doesn’t like Arlecchino at all, stating that she’s not remarkably sane or trustworthy. That her loyalty is very much in doubt when it comes to the Tsaritsa.