What is the It’s Raining Tacos song ID in Roblox? Answered

Sometimes you want to have your music with you even when you’re gaming. It’s not the same to play the song on a different tab or on your phone as it is when you can play it within the game itself. Fortunately, Roblox allows you to do just that when certain conditions are met.

Roblox players can get their hands on a Boombox item that lets them play their prized sound bites and music. You can build up quite a repertoire of music in your favorite Roblox game and listen to any song you want, as much as you please. In this guide, we will give you the Music ID for the song “It’s Raining Tacos” in Roblox.

It’s Raining Tacos Music ID code

By obtaining the Music ID codes in Roblox and entering them into the Boombox, or through one of the Roblox Gamepasses that let you add Music IDs, you can add this cool jam to your music library. The “It’s Raining Tacos” song will be a fun addition to any music library and you can have fun playing and listening to it in Roblox for as much as you like.

The following Music ID code lets you add the “It’s Raining Tacos” music to Roblox: 152745539

How to redeem Music ID codes in Roblox

Before you start, you will first want to make sure that the Roblox game in question allows you to use Boomboxes and Radios. If that’s not the case, that means that unfortunately, you won’t be able to add a Music ID code to that game. Some Roblox games also require a Roblox Gamepass to redeem codes, even without the two items. But if the game does allow it, then follow these steps to redeem your Music ID code: