What is the Keep Inventory Command in Minecraft?

Console commands in Minecraft can be a very useful tool to make the experience better for you. They can be used to alter the game quickly without needing to weed through settings or find in-game means to do what you want. If you are not looking to lose your inventory on death, you can use the console command so you always retain everything without dropping it when you die. Here is how to do the Keep Inventory command in Minecraft.

How to do the Keep Inventory command in Minecraft

To quickly change your game to allow you to keep your inventory on death in Minecraft, first, you need to bring up the chat option. On PC, press T. On console, press right on the d-pad. From there, input /gamerule keepInventory true on either the Java or Bedrock Edition of Minecraft and hit enter. You will get a message confirming the rule change and can test it for yourself if you want.

If you ever want to revert the rule back to having you drop items upon death, open the chat window and input /gamerule keepInventory false and hit enter to get another confirmation that the game is back to how it usually is.

There are a lot more commands available in Minecraft besides the Keep Inventory one. From interacting with other players, teleporting, and other useful tools, commands can change the game in a very positive light if you don’t care about playing the standard experience. If you are having trouble getting the commands to work, be sure to go into your settings and make sure that the cheats are turned on. Otherwise, these will not work. For most people, Keep Inventory is just a nice thing to have in place to make the experience a little more friendly.