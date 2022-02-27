What is the location in the Meeting Place Map in Elden Ring

If you’re on the hunt for the Glintstone Key to access the Raya Lucaria Academy in Elden Ring, you need to use a map you find at the entrance’s gate. The map is called the Meeting Place Map. You can read it in your inventory, similar to reading the notes you purchase from the merchants. The map only provides you with a vague outline of where you need to go to find the Glintstone Key. Here’s what you need to know about the location is in the Meeting Place Map in Elden Ring.

The location on the map is not too far away from where you’re standing, outside the South Raya Lucaria Gate. Here is the location pictured below, directly west of the Academy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to go west from where you’re standing when you find the map. Instead, you’ll need to backtrack through the down, head down, and then loop around the south side of the Academy to make it west. You’ll know you’ve made it to the correct location when you find the Dragon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A dragon will guard the location. You’ll need to sneak past it, as the Academy Glintstone Key is on a corpse directly behind it.