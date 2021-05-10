What Is The Max Power Level In Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has always gotten a Power level increase with each new expansion, and the same happens for the game’s Seasons. The current maximum Power level that you can reach in Destiny 2 is 1310 with Powerful Gear, and 1320 with Pinnacle Gear, as of the Season of the Splicer.

When Destiny 2 first launched, the maximum Power level at the time was 300. It has grown with every expansion since, maxing out at 950 with Shadowkeep, although 960 was achievable from Pinnacle Gear.

Season of Dawn bumped that up again, bringing the max level to 960, and 970 with Pinnacle Gear. Where it gets a little confusing is the effect of seasonal artifacts such as Season of Dawn’s Lantern of Osiris, or the current Season of the Hunt’s Fang of Xivu Arath. As you level up the Artifact, you also benefit from getting an increase in your Power level. This increase is temporary and only lasts for the duration of the season. When Season of Dawn ends, the increased Power is lost, and you will need to start building it up again next season.

Each season has added to the level cap, formally adding 40-50 maximum Power from Gear, but it jumped up a whole 200 with Beyond Light on November 22, largely due to the size of the expansion.

The seasonal artifacts allow players who may not be able to get their hands on Pinnacle Gear to stay increasing their Power level and even exceed the current cap. How beneficial this remains is up for debate, but it’s something to grind for as the season goes on, and should buy players a bit more comfort in endgame content than they might otherwise have.

All you need to do to keep increasing your Power level is to play the game. As you earn experience and level up, your season artifact will level up with you, giving you the extra Power levels you seek.

Bungie has stated that for the foreseeable future they will be capping the Power jumps between Seasons to just 10 Power, to cut back on the need to grinding and infuse weapons and gear all the time.