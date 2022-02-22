What is The Momento Slot in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has introduced the long-awaited mechanic of weapon crafting and with it comes more ways to make your weapon personalized than ever before. Momentos are new items that can be inserted into a shaped weapon that will grant the weapon more vanity and personalization options. From unique shaders to specialized weapon trackers, Momentos will make any weapon feel like it was made just for you.

Where do I get Momento’s?

Momento drops will currently only come from three activities. Gambit, Nightfall strikes, and Trials of Osiris matches have a chance to drop Momento Curios items. If you obtain a Momento Curios, you can only have one in your inventory at any time, so be sure to use it on a shaped weapon so you can gather more. To insert the Momento, you will need to visit the Relic on Mars and insert the Momento into a previously shaped weapon. Only one Momento can be slotted at a time, so choose wisely.

Momento Curios items will provide bonus vanity options that directly correlate with the activity they were acquired from. This means that a Momento Curios from the Gambit playlist may provide additional stat trackers that show your prowess with a weapon in Gambit. The unique shaders that come with Momento Curios will also be themed after the activity they came from. So if you are a big fan of the Trials of Osiris aesthetic, you can carry that theme to any crafted weapon you please.