What is the Nightrunner’s Hideout safe code in Dying Light 2 Stay Human?

There are several Nightrunner’s Hideouts in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and the one in Houndfield has a safe in it. Inside the safe is an Inhibitor, a valuable piece of loot that can be used to upgrade your health, stamina, and immunity. The Houndfield Nightrunner’s Hideout is in a small, but tall, domed building directly west of the Bazaar. You don’t need to do any parkour or climbing to get in. Just walk through the front door. The Nightrunner’s Hideout safe code is in the same room as the hideout’s bed, stash, and generator – find it in the blue and white crate at the foot of the bed. Push the closet in the workshop to one side to access this room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve picked up the Nightrunner’s Hideout safe code note, find it under the Collectables tab on your status/inventory screen. Select it and you’ll see that there is no puzzle or equation for this safe code – it simply states the code as it is. The Nightrunner’s Hideout safe code is therefore 101. Use the dial on the safe in the next room to enter the code 1 – 0 – 1, and the safe will open, allowing you to take the Inhibitor inside. If you have enough Inhibitors, you can use them to upgrade your health or stamina.