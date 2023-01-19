What is the origin of the Fortnite Llama? Answered

Fortnite has long been one of the most popular battle royales due to its relevant collaborations with various pop culture icons as well as its numerous innovative features that have helped it remain part of mainstream media. Most of the weapons, cosmetics, and unique characters that have been introduced in the game remain significant to this day. However, none are arguably more iconic than the colorful Fortnite Llama. Here’s all you need to know about the origin of this crazy animal.

When was the Loot Llama introduced in Fortnite?

The Loot Llama was first introduced in Save the World, Fortnite’s co-op PvE campaign, as a type of loot box you could open using V-Bucks. These purchasable piñatas would then contain different types of items, such as weapons, traps, and resources, which you could use in a match.

Following the release of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3, however, the Loot Llama would go on to be incorporated into the battle royale itself as part of Update v3.30. A limited number of these containers would spawn during matches and those lucky enough to find one would be rewarded with a plethora of valuable weapons and materials.

Aside from a few minor updates, the Loot Llama became a consistent presence within the ever-changing landscape of the Fortnite map. But in Chapter 2 Season 7, the unmoving container would become even more prominent after Epic Games turned it into a moving animal that you would have to chase in order to get the resources that it contains.

Since then, only slight changes have been made to the Loot Llama with the most significant one occurring in Chapter 3 Season 2. During this time, it was given the ability to spawn a Rift whenever it disappeared, which gave it even more value to those patient enough to chase it.