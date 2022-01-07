What is the Purveyor Mystery Pick event in Fallout 76?

The Purveyor Mystery Pick event crops up a couple of times per season in Fallout 76. However, it’s hard to know what the event is and why you should care if you’ve not been part of the game’s community for a few months at least. This guide covers what the event is and how to make the most of it.

Great gear for a cheaper price

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should see a notification in the new section of Fallout 76’s home screen when the Purveyor Mystery Pick event is live. This means that you now have the chance to get some legendary three-star gear at a fraction of its usual price. To do this, you need to head to The Rusty Pick, where vendor Murmgh has set up shop in the Ash Heap region. See below for a map reference for this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Murmgh sells legendary gear for Scrip. Usually, three-star items cost 100 Scrip, but you can get them for 60 Scrip during the Purveyor Mystery Pick event. However, this comes in the form of a Murmgh’s Mystery Pick box, which could contain any piece of armor or weapon. You can’t guarantee which it will be. While this is a great way to earn any three-star items for a relatively fresh character, it’s not the best way to get high-end gear for a character you’ve put hundreds of hours into.