What is the release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong?
How much longer must we wait?
Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated games of recent years, and players are always eager to find out more news about the game. It feels like we have been waiting forever for news on when the game will releases. Sadly, the game still doesn’t have a set release date, despite players recently feeling it would be revealed at a Nintendo Indie Direct.
The original Hollow Knight was hugely successful, perfecting the Metroidvania style of game with all manner of modern flourishes, incredible art, and super atmospheres. In Silksong, players will get to explore a whole new world in the game, and play as a new character.
Hornet, the princess-protector of Hallownest, will be the main protagonist this time, which means there will be new powers, enemies, and secrets to uncover.
Game Features
- Discover a whole new kingdom! Explore coral forests, mossy grottos, gilded cities and misted moors as you ascend to the shining citadel at the top of the world.
- Engage in lethal acrobatic action! Wield a whole new suite of deadly moves as you dance between foes in deadly, beautiful combat.
- Craft powerful tools! Master an ever-expanding arsenal of weapons, traps, and mechanisms to confound your enemies and explore new heights.
- Solve shocking quests! Hunt down rare beasts, solve ancient mysteries and search for lost treasures to fulfil the wishes of the downtrodden and restore the kingdom’s hope. Prepare for the unexpected!
- Face over 150 all-new foes! Beasts and hunters, assassins and kings, monsters and knights, defeat them all with bravery and skill!
- Challenge Silk Soul mode! Once you conquer the kingdom, test your skills in an all-new mode that spins the game into a unique, challenging experience.
- Experience a stunning orchestral score! Hollow Knight’s award-winning composer, Christopher Larkin, returns to bring melancholy melodies, symphonic strings, and heart-thumping, soul-strumming boss themes to the adventure.