What is the release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the most anticipated games of recent years, and players are always eager to find out more news about the game. It feels like we have been waiting forever for news on when the game will releases. Sadly, the game still doesn’t have a set release date, despite players recently feeling it would be revealed at a Nintendo Indie Direct.

The original Hollow Knight was hugely successful, perfecting the Metroidvania style of game with all manner of modern flourishes, incredible art, and super atmospheres. In Silksong, players will get to explore a whole new world in the game, and play as a new character.

Hornet, the princess-protector of Hallownest, will be the main protagonist this time, which means there will be new powers, enemies, and secrets to uncover.

Game Features